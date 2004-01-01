Brendan Rodgers hails Aaron Ramsdale as 'England's No. 1'

Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers has commended Aaron Ramsdale for his performance in the Foxes' 2-0 defeat to Arsenal on Sunday, claiming the goalkeeper is the finest England has to offer right now.

Ramsdale produced one of the game's top moments in the first half as he somehow managed to keep out a Harvey Barnes header that would have seen Leicester equalise, continuing his trend of excelling in between the Arsenal posts.

The 23-year-old has just one England cap to his name, starting in November's 10-0 thumping of San Marino while usual number one Jordan Pickford was rested.

In Rodgers' mind, it is just a matter of time before Ramsdale takes the starting position in Gareth Southgate's team.

"For me, he is the best English goalkeeper at the moment," Rodgers said. "He is top. His progression since he came to Arsenal, a huge club with a different expectation how to play football, but he has dealt with that really well.

"He looks like he has grown into the club, he's playing with a calmness; he was jumping about earlier in the season but now he's got a real, nice calmness to his game.

"He plays well with his feet, but he makes saves. His save from Barnesy was a great save - the header looked in - and kept Arsenal in front.

"Having observed and watched the level of his game, he's the best English goalkeeper at the moment. It's a huge credit to him, he looks an outstanding goalkeeper.

"At the highest level you have to be comfortable with the ball as a goalkeeper, and he's very good with his feet."