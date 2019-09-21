Brendan Rodgers Suggests He May Have Release Clause in Contract Amid Arsenal Links

​Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers has hinted there may be a release clause in his contract with the Foxes, amid rumours he is being lined up by Arsenal to replace Unai Emery.

The Gunners are looking at a number of different candidates, including Mikel Arteta and Massimiliano Allegri, and it is thought that Rodgers' name is close to the top of their wish list, thanks to his fantastic showings with Leicester.

It has been rumoured that Rodgers has a £14m release clause in his contract, and the boss suggested to ​Sky Sports that those reports could be true, but he did move to distance himself from the ​Arsenal job.

"There probably is (a clause) in most manager's contracts. It's all hypothetical - all these types of situations," he confessed.

"My focus is very much with ​Leicester because I made a change eight or nine months ago, and I've been so happy since I came here. I feel, with the players, we still have a lot of work to do. Most managers' contracts will have something in that but, for me, my only concentration is with Leicester.

Is Brendan Rodgers top of Arsenal's wish-list to replace Unai Emery?



More: https://t.co/GJ8Fenhxgz pic.twitter.com/UyYXlAd02w — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) November 30, 2019

"I've been very fortunate in my career to work with some brilliant clubs and great institutions. It was an ambition to come to here to help the club arrive in the top six. Everything's been great since we've worked together.

"My ambition is to help this club, a responsibility to share that with the others and move the club forward. There's great potential here at Leicester City to push on in the next few years."

Rodgers' latest words will only fuel talk of a potential move to Arsenal - especially as it is believed that he sees the position as 'a dream' - but the former Celtic and Liverpool boss insisted that he does not let the rumours bother him.

"[The speculation] doesn't annoy me. It's something that's not in my control really," he added. "It seems now you'll be talking about a lot of managers losing their jobs all the time and looking to be replaced. It's part and parcel of the job now.





"Names will get thrown in left, right and centre. With the Arsenal job there is probably about ten names."

For more from Tom Gott, follow him on Twitter!