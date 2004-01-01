Brighton reject £40m bid for Ben White from Arsenal

Brighton have rejected Arsenal's £40m bid for defender Ben White.

White is a man in demand after enjoying an impressive first Premier League season. The 23-year-old made 36 appearances for the Seagulls, forming part of a back three that conceded fewer goals than Leicester City and West Ham last campaign.

Thanks to his impressive form, White earned a place in England's Euro 2020 squad after Trent Alexander-Arnold was forced to withdraw with injury. Gareth Southgate is not his only only admirer either.

Liverpool, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur are all thought to be interested in a summer transfer but Arsenal have become the first club to make their move. According to Sky Sports, the Gunners have submitted a £40m opening bid which Brighton have rejected.

It is thought that the Seagulls value White at around £50m and as he still has three years left to run on his contract they are unlikely to drop their asking price. News of Brighton rejecting the offer came just hours after it emerged that they are set to break their transfer record by signing Stuttgart forward Nicolas Gonzalez.

White is highly rated | Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

White is not the only Brighton player that Arsenal are after. The Gunners are also interested in Yves Bissouma but as 90min reported earlier this month, they face competition from Liverpool and Leicester City.

Arsenal are set for a busy summer after seriously underwhelming last season. Mikel Arteta's side limped to an eighth place Premier League finish, meaning they missed out on European football for the first time in 25 years.

Their poor display means a rebuild is required but they will need to shift some deadwood first. Matteo Guendouzi, Granit Xhaka and Lucas Torreira are all expected to leave with Hector Bellerin and Alexandre Lacazette also contenders for the chopping block.