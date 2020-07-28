Brighton Set Astronomical Price Tag for Ben White Amid Enquiries From Premier League Big Six

The Premier League's 'big six' sides in English football have all made enquires for Brighton's Ben White, following the centre-back's impressive loan spell at Leeds United. However, they will have to cough up big to land the 22-year-old.

White, who came through Brighton's academy but has yet to play for the first-team, spent the 2019/20 campaign on loan at Championship winners Leeds, playing every game of the season while also picking up the club's Young Player of the Year award.

According to The Sun, Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur have all made enquiries to Brighton regarding their valuation of the highly rated English defender.

The Seagulls reportedly value White at £50m, a fee which is expected to put Leeds out of the running for their former loanee.

Marcelo Bielsa's newly promoted side have reportedly made offers for the Brighton defender, the most recent being £30m with an additional £5m in add-ons, but the bid falls significantly short of the defender's enormous £50m price tag.

It seems highly unlikely that any of Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United or Tottenham Hotspur would be willing to meet Brighton's valuation in the current market - especially given White's lack of experience at the top level.