Bukayo Saka a major doubt for England friendly against Switzerland

Arsenal winger Bukayo Saka is a major doubt for England's upcoming friendly against Switzerland and could yet withdraw from the Three Lions squad.

Although he was involved in training on Tuesday, Saka missed the following day's session and was still too unwell to be involved on Thursday - just two days before England welcome the Swiss to Wembley.

The 20-year-old has so far tested negative for Covid-19, and if he continues to do so he could return in time for his country's second match of the international break against Ivory Coast on Tuesday.

However, according to the Evening Standard, Saka is a major doubt for the weekend's match and there is the possibility he will have to withdraw altogether if he does not recover swiftly.

England boss Gareth Southgate has already been forced to ring the changes since naming his squad for the pair of friendlies last week.

Defenders Trent Alexander-Arnold and Reece James, striker Tammy Abraham and goalkeeper Sam Johnstone - who himself was a replacement for the injured Aaron Ramsdale - have all been forced to withdraw from the squad.

In their place, Southampton's Kyle Walker-Peters and Tyrick Mitchell of Crystal Palace have both been handed their first senior call-ups, while stopper Fraser Forster has returned to the setup for the first time since 2017.

Aston Villa striker Ollie Watkins was also drafted in to replace Roma frontman Abraham.