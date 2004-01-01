Bukayo Saka available for Arsenal's game with Aston Villa

Arsenal will have Bukayo Saka available for Friday's Premier League game against Aston Villa having seen him limp off in Monday's 2-2 draw with Crystal Palace.

The 20-year-old had to be replaced against the Eagles at half-time after taking a significant whack to his right leg from James McArthur.

Many felt McArthur should have been sent off for the reckless nature of the tackle, including Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta - who was left raging that referee Mike Dean awarded just a yellow card to the Scot.

"If we want to detect things that are really relevant in a game and can change a football match, then they have to be looked at," Arteta said after the game, stunned that VAR Peter Bankes did not instruct Dean to change his decision.

"That situation is not only affecting them, but we have to take the player off because of the action so it is affecting it two different ways. It is not right.

"You [need to] make a straight decision, when it is so clear and so obvious straight away and they have to play with ten men."

But The Sun report any fears that Saka will be out for any length of time have been allayed, and the England winger is in contention to start against Aston Villa at the Emirates on Friday after treatment on his calf - the first game of another hectic weekend of Premier League action.

The news is a huge boost for Arteta, who is slowly turning things around in north London after a desperately disappointing start to the season. The Gunners lost their opening three Premier League games and sat alongside Norwich at the foot of the table, but have taken 11 points from a possible 15 since.

On Monday, they took the lead against Palace through captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, only to see a second half resurgence from Palace turn the game on its head. Christian Benteke levelled the scores before Odsonne Edouard put Patrick Vieira's men ahead, only for substitute Alexandre Lacazette to bag a stoppage-time equaliser for Arsenal.