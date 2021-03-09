Bukayo Saka becomes latest star to sign with New Balance

Arsenal wonderkid Bukayo Saka has become the latest global star to sign a deal with sportswear giants New Balance.

The 19-year-old has enjoyed a real breakout season this year, racking up six goals and seven assists in 32 appearances thus far and establishing himself as one of the Gunners' most important players in attack.

As part of the deal, fans can expect to see more of Saka in more off-pitch roles, with the teenager set to feature as an ambassador across worldwide football, lifestyle, and community campaigns.

“This is a brilliant and exciting partnership," said New Balance global football general manager Kenny McCallum. "Bukayo is without doubt one of the most talented and exciting rising stars in the English Premier League. As a young and influential player, we look forward to working with him both on and off the pitch in the coming seasons."

Head of global football sports marketing Andrew McGarty added: “Bukayo is one of the best teenage players in world football, he is an amazing addition to the Team New Balance family.

"He approaches the game with a fearless joy that allows him to take chances and make plays happen. We look forward to supporting him on that path while also focusing on his passions off-pitch including community giveback and charity."

Fans can head over to New Balance Football for a closer look at Saka's favourite gear and the chance to see more of his story.