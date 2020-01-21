Bukayo Saka Discusses Arsenal Contract Talks & Admits He Wants to Play Further Forward

​Arsenal starlet Bukayo Saka has insisted he is happy with his current situation at Arsenal, adding that his agent is doing all the negotiating over a new contract.

The 18-year-old has just 18 months remaining on his current deal and is believed to have attracted interest from the likes of Bayern Munich, Liverpool and Manchester United as a result of his impressive showings this season.

​Arsenal are eager to ​accelerate negotiations with Saka to try and avoid losing him to a direct rival, but the teenager refused to be drawn on all the transfer rumours.

" I just leave all that stuff to my agent and my parents," he said, as quoted by ​Sky Sports News . "I just enjoy my football and play my football.





"Like I said it's for my agent. They're sorting it out. Of course I'm enjoying my football, enjoying playing under the new coach so we'll see what happens."

This season, Saka has been vital for Arsenal. Despite being primarily a winger, the teenager has been converted to a left back to help the Gunners cope with their defensive injury crisis, but Saka confessed that he only really wants to play further forward.

"I'm really enjoying my football under the new manager," he said. "It's not my natural position but he's given me all the advice I need.

"I've got Granit [Xhaka] behind, David [Luiz] supporting and speaking to me so it gives me licence to go and express myself in the final third and do what I can do.

"I feel like my dream was always to be a winger, to affect games, score goals and get assists. For now I'll do the job the manager asks me to.

"I learned a lot about how wingers in the ​Premier League play against defenders and how to position myself because in his system it's different. I get to play much higher because the winger comes inside and I get to go.

"There's a lot of space for me and it's good for me. I'm playing sort of as a winger when we have the ball but without the ball I have to come back and work on my clearances, my heading and stuff I haven't worked on my whole life. I feel like I'm doing OK right now."

