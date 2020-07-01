Bukayo Saka Finally Signs New Long-Term Arsenal Contract

Arsenal have confirmed that youngster Bukayo Saka has signed a long-term contract extension with the club.





Saka has been a shining light in a difficult season for the Gunners, the versatile teenager making 34 appearances in all competitions up to this point, contributing three goals and ten assists from all over the pitch, including a spell as an emergency left-back.





Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta recently explained that he was 'very confident' Saka would sign a new deal 'very shortly', and this has proven to be the case. The club have now taken to their official website to confirm that Saka has committed his future to the club, with his previous deal running dangerously short.





Speaking on the new contract for the youngster, Arteta was keen to praise his work ethic and willingness to always learn. He said: "Bukayo is a talented and intelligent young player. He has impressed me with his work ethic and attitude to learn and adapt, and it has paid off in his performances.





"I am excited to continue working with him to develop him further, and for him to help us achieve our goals.”





London is my home. Arsenal my team. I’m so happy to finally announce my contract extension?? I love playing for this club and I’m looking forward to what the future holds.. The hard work continues so I can continue living my dream??❤️ God is Great !! pic.twitter.com/nS7G5nE9Pc — Bukayo Saka (@BukayoSaka87) July 1, 2020

Technical director Edu further expressed his delight, adding: “This is something everyone involved wanted to happen and we are delighted that Bukayo has signed a new long-term contract. He’s making great progress and is one of a number of young players who have developed through our academy. This is so important for us as we move forward as a club.”





Saka was previously linked with the likes of Manchester City and Liverpool as well as other European clubs as a result of his contract situation, with a number of sides considering making a move to land him in a cut-price deal.



