Bukayo Saka in no rush to extend Arsenal contract

Bukayo Saka is in no rush to extend his Arsenal contract, despite the Gunners being keen to open talks this summer, 90min understands.

Saka elevated his game even further last season, blossoming into a star player for the north London side as he racked up 11 goals and seven assists in 38 Premier League games.

The young forward signed his current contract in 2020 after his breakthrough season, but Arsenal are well aware that he deserves an improved deal. And sources have confirmed to 90min that the Gunners want to get the ball rolling this summer as other teams begin to circle on Saka.

Saka is about to enter the final 12 months of his contract at the Emirates but Arsenal have the option to extend that by a further year and have already told the player that they plan to trigger that clause. Club officials are not immediately worried about his future.

However, the 20-year-old is not thought to be in any rush to sort out his future and several teams from across Europe are exploring ways to take advantage of that.

Manchester City and Liverpool are both known to be long-term admirers of Saka, while sources have confirmed that Real Madrid have asked to be kept informed of his situation.

As a product of the Arsenal academy, the Gunners are determined to tie Saka down to a long-term contract and hope to find a resolution this summer, but talks are expected to continue into the coming season if no agreement can be reached.