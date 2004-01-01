Bukayo Saka leaves England squad following positive Covid-19 test

Bukayo Saka has left England's squad after testing positive for Covid-19 and will play no part in their friendlies against Switzerland and the Ivory Coast.

The Arsenal winger was involved in training on Tuesday but missed the following day's session and was still too unwell to be involved on Thursday - just two days before England welcome the Swiss to Wembley.

It has now been confirmed by the England camp that Saka has withdrawn from the squad, having isolated from the rest of the squad since Wednesday.

England boss Gareth Southgate has already been forced to ring the changes since naming his squad for the pair of friendlies last week. No replacement for Saka is expected to be brought into the squad.

Defenders Trent Alexander-Arnold and Reece James, striker Tammy Abraham and goalkeeper Sam Johnstone - who himself was a replacement for the injured Aaron Ramsdale - have all been forced to withdraw from the squad.

In their place, Southampton's Kyle Walker-Peters and Tyrick Mitchell of Crystal Palace have both been handed their first senior call-ups, while stopper Fraser Forster has returned to the setup for the first time since 2017.

Aston Villa striker Ollie Watkins was also drafted in to replace Roma frontman Abraham.