Bukayo Saka 'loves' Arsenal & is not planning to leave amid Liverpool speculation

Arsenal winger Bukayo Saka is not expected to try and leave the club in the summer, despite speculation about his future, with the end of the season to bring new contract talks instead.

Saka, who is still only 20, will enter the final two years of his current Arsenal deal ahead of next season. He is a key player for the long-term project being developed by Mikel Arteta and has 11 combined Premier League goals and assists to his name so far in 2021/22.

But that impressive level of output at this early stage of his career, in tandem with his long-term potential to get even better, has led to rumours of interest from elsewhere – Liverpool are one of the clubs most regularly linked with Saka.

Arsenal fans can breathe a sigh of relief, however, with Fabrizio Romano reporting that he has recently been told Saka ‘loves’ Arsenal and has no plans to leave any time soon.

“It’s always Liverpool rumours, this is what I was asking and the answer I received was that Bukayo loves Arsenal,” Romano said while a guest on Rio Ferdinand’s YouTube channel.

“He loves the club, he’s a good guy and a genuine guy, and this is why he’s not planning to leave in the summer. He’s not focused on a new deal now because he wants to focus on the season, but at the end of the season he will have a meeting with Arsenal and discuss a new deal.”

Saka was just seven years old when he was spotted by Arsenal and joined the youth academy. He made his first-team debut ten years later and had not long turned 18 when he made the permanent breakthrough and became a regular part of the senior side.

The youngster has already played 117 times for Arsenal to date and was the club’s 2020/21 player of the year. He has every chance of retaining that honour at the end of this season.

