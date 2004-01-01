 
  1. Footymad
  2. Gunners Mad
  3. Gunners Latest
  4. Gunners News

Bukayo Saka makes prediction about Arsenal's Premier League title challenge

Arsenal winger Bukayo Saka has claimed his side can win the Premier League this season, ending what will have been a 21-year wait for glory by the time May comes.
Source : 90min

Trending on the boards