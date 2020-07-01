Bukayo Saka Opens Up on 'Dream Week' After Scoring First Premier League Goal

Arsenal's Bukayo Saka described the week in which he scored his first Premier League goal and signed a long-term contract extension as one he will remember for the rest of his life.





The 18-year-old academy graduate netted the opener in Arsenal's 2-0 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday, three days after agreeing a new deal which ties him to the club until 2024.





London is my home. Arsenal my team. I’m so happy to finally announce my contract extension?? I love playing for this club and I’m looking forward to what the future holds.. The hard work continues so I can continue living my dream??❤️ God is Great !! pic.twitter.com/nS7G5nE9Pc — Bukayo Saka (@BukayoSaka87) July 1, 2020

Saka may be the youngest player in Arsenal's squad, but he has quickly become a firm favourite with manager Mikel Arteta since his arrival in December, featuring in all but two of the Spaniard's games at the helm.





Speaking after the weekend's victory against sixth-placed Wolverhampton Wanderers, Saka told the Daily Mail: "It's very big. We know how good Wolves are. It's been a week that I will remember for my whole life. We can see what the manager is building.





"For the goal, I know where KT [Kieran Tierney], likes to cross it. I anticipated that the ball was going to come, I knew it was the far post where the gap was going to be. It was such a shift but I feel everyone fought for each other together and the subs, everyone that came on gave us a boost. It feels like we're more together."





After two defeats from their first two games since football's resumption, Arsenal have recorded four consecutive victories for the first time under Arteta. The 38-year-old has taken advantage of the teenager's versatility since the restart, playing him in defence, midfield and the front line since the return to play.





However, Saka was rested for the club's last match against Norwich and Arteta revealed that his involvement on Saturday was only decided by an injury to Nicolas Pépé, explaining: "I had a lot of doubts [about team selection] but the moment we had a situation with Nico it was clear [Saka would start].





"Bukayo some moments he suffered and then start to understand it. When things don't go for him he would try and try again, he didn't let his head drop. I really like that. Hopefully it is the first of many goals for him. He has the ability to do that. He is neat inside the box for shots or assists."



