Bukayo Saka Provides Update on His Future Amid Arsenal Contract Negotiations

Bukayo Saka insists that uncertainty surrounding his future is not a distractions as he remains fully focused on his football at Arsenal.

The 18-year-old starlet has entered the final 18 months of his contract - something that has alerted the likes of Liverpool, Manchester United and Bayern Munich, who are monitoring his situation closely.

Another game ✅ Another win  Another assist  Signal strong as ever欄 @EddieNketiah9 pic.twitter.com/a6zpxsBWa2 — Bukayo Saka (@BukayoSaka87) February 23, 2020

Saka has been remoulded into Mikel Arteta's starting left-back of late, and has been spectacular in this position.

After replacing the injured Sead Kolasinac during the Gunners' weekend win over Everton, he made an immediate impact, setting up Eddie Nketiah for Arsenal's first goal of the day.

Prior to that, he assisted Alexandre Lacazette's winner last week against ​Olympiakos, and laid on yet another assist in Arsenal's 4-0 win over Newcastle. He has an astounding ten assists to his name already this season across all competitions.

However, with just 18 months left to run on his £3,000 a week deal, Arsenal have begun negotiations to tie their teenage prodigy down to a long-term deal. Yet ​Saka has reassured fans that his sole focus remains on his current performances, not his future.

As reported by ​The Daily Mail , Saka explained: "I just leave all that stuff to my agent and my parents. I just enjoy my football and play my football."

"They're sorting it out. Of course I'm enjoying my football, enjoying playing under the new coach so we'll see what happens."

Saka has come through ​Arsenal's Academy and made his breakthrough under former coach Unai Emery - albeit playing in a more familiar position further up the pitch. But he has suggested he's happy to continue in his current left-back role.

"It's not my natural position but he's given me all the advice I need. I learned a lot about how wingers in the ​Premier League play against defenders...I feel like my dream was always to be a winger, to affect games, score goals and get assists.

"For now I'll do the job the manager asks me to."

Reflecting upon his total of ten assists, the highest number across the first-team, he added: "It's an honour to have the most assists in this team because we have some amazing talent and I learn so much from them every day."

Looking ahead, the teenage star has suggested this campaign's experience is invaluable, and that it will only benefit him in years to come.

"In the future if I do get to go back on the wing I feel like I know how full backs play and playing as a full back I know what wingers do, what I like them to do and what I don't like them to do. It's a good learning experience for me."

Arsenal return to Europa League action in the second leg of their round of 32 tie against ​Olympiakos on Thursday.

 Our latest team news ahead of tomorrow's #UEL second leg  — Arsenal (@Arsenal) February 26, 2020

With Kolasinac out with a 'serious shoulder injury', and Kieran Tierney not yet match-fit, it looks as if Saka may be in line for yet another start at left-back, and could make it four consecutive matches with an assist.