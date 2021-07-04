Bukayo Saka returns to England training ahead of Denmark game

Gareth Southgate has confirmed that Arsenal winger Bukayo Saka is back in contention for selection for Wednesday's Euro 2020 semi-final against Denmark.

The 19-year-old was hugely impressive in his two appearances against the Czech Republic and Germany but was forced to miss the quarter-final victory over Ukraine after picking up a minor knock in training.

Fortunately, it looks like it will only be a one-game absence for Saka, who is now scheduled to return to training on Monday.

“He should be fine," Southgate said (via The Times). "He did declare himself available for the game [against Ukraine] but we had not really had the chance to see him on the pitch and working at the level we felt would vindicate that decision.

“He will go back into full training with the group [on Monday].”

Whether Saka actually starts the game remains to be seen. With Raheem Sterling continuing to drag England deeper in the tournament on the left wing, there is really only one winger spot up for grabs, but Southgate has plenty of players fighting for it.

It was Phil Foden who got the nod for the first two games, but Saka appeared to move ahead in the pecking order with two excellent performances before his knock forced him back on to the sidelines.

In came soon-to-be Manchester United winger Jadon Sancho for the Ukraine game, and the youngster was just as exciting as you'd expect a £72.9m player to be.

Southgate is spoilt for choice | Marc Atkins/Getty Images

England will head into Wednesday's semi-final against Denmark knowing they are potentially just 90 minutes away from reaching the country's first ever European Championships final.

They fell at this hurdle back in 1996, when Terry Venables' men were sent packing by Germany after Gareth Southgate's missed penalty, but the boss has a chance to avenge that defeat on Wednesday.

