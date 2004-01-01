Bukayo Saka Reveals How Captain Harry Kane Helped Him Upon Debut England Call-Up

Arsenal star Bukayo Saka has expressed his gratitude for Harry Kane's guidance and revealed how the England captain has welcomed him into the squad.

The wing-back has made an impressive start to life as a Premier League player, netting five goals for the Gunners since making his debut in 2018. His positive performances saw him called up by Gareth Southgate to the England set-up where he trained with Kane and co before featuring in the 3-0 friendly win over Wales last month.

He has been included again for the upcoming internationals against the Republic of Ireland, Belgium and Iceland.

Saka training ahead of last months clash with Wales

Saka, 19, told Sky Sports: "Harry Kane put his arm around me, he spoke to me and asked me how I was. For him to do that, it helped me settle in much quicker and made me feel comfortable to be myself around everyone.”

He also spoke of how the whole team have been very welcoming, adding at his debut England press conference: "All the boys have been so good with me from the first minute I came in."

Despite starting anxiously on his debut against Wales in last month's friendly by his own admission, Saka is poised to progress with the national team and has his heart set on securing his place in next year’s European Championship squad.

"It's been amazing to have the faith of the manager and for him to recall me to this camp," Saka, who has represented England at youth level, said on gaffer Southgate. "In the games and opportunities he gives me, I want to give my all on the pitch and I hope I can repay the faith he has shown in me."

England face the Republic of Ireland at Wembley in a friendly on Wednesday evening, before Nations League fixtures against Belgium and Iceland.

Kane was made captain in 2017 and has scored 32 goals for England

Saka added: "Games against Belgium are the type of games you want to play in as a player - the big games, the games that mean the most.

"It's not just that game, though, every time I get an opportunity to show how good I am, hopefully I can do my best and hopefully get picked for the Euros."