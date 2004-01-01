Bukayo Saka set to return to England XI for Denmark game

Bukayo Saka is likely to return to the starting XI for England's Euro 2020 semi-final against Denmark on Wednesday evening.

The Arsenal forward was drafted in for the Three Lions' final group game against Czech Republic and seriously impressed. He retained his place for a round of 16 victory over Germany but was ruled out of the quarter-finals with injury.

Saka has been praised by Southgate | Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Jadon Sancho was his replacement for the Ukraine game but according to the Athletic, among several other outlets, Gareth Southgate will restore Saka to the starting lineup on Wednesday night.

He is not expected to make any other changes to the starting XI that breezed to a 4-0 victory last time out, despite suggestions he might revert to a back three to match up with the system Denmark have utilised so far.

This means England should start with Jordan Pickford in goal with a back four of Kyle Walker, John Stones, Harry Maguire and Luke Shaw. In front of them is a midfield three of Kalvin Phillips, Declan Rice and Mason Mount. Up front Saka will be join by Harry Kane and Raheem Sterling.

Sterling has been England's standout attacker in the tournament so far, chipping in with three goals. After a slow start in the group stages Kane has looked good in the knockouts, netting against Germany before grabbing a brace against Ukraine.

Saka's return to the team caps off a terrific personal season. Although Arsenal struggled he performed well during the 2020/21 season, coming up big for his side on several occasions despite his tender years.

Saka is well liked in the England camp as well. Shaw recently confessed that he wished he was his brother and the wideman also made waves on social media after diving into a swimming pool on the back on an inflatable unicorn recently.