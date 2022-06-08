Bukayo Saka wins 2021/22 Arsenal Player of the Season

Bukayo Saka has been named the 2021/22 Arsenal Player of the Season, becoming the first person to retain the award since Thierry Henry in 2004.

Saka enjoyed the best season of his career this time out, not missing a single Premier League game and also registering 11 goals and seven assists.

The 20-year-old ran away with the award in the end despite competition from the likes of Martin Odegaard and Emile Smith Rowe, registering 58% of the supporter vote.

Saka also won the 2021/22 gong, becoming just the 11th player to clinch the honour on more than one occasion. He remains some way off Henry's record of four awards though, while Liam Brady and Tony Adams both won three each.

Understandably, Arsenal are eager to tie down Saka for the long term. The forward's current deal is set to expire in 2024 with the Gunners possessing the option to extend that by a further year.

90min understands that although Arsenal want to kick off contract talks this summer, Saka is not in a rush to decide his future.

The club have already told the England international they plan to trigger his one-year extension, and talks are expected to continue into the forthcoming season if an agreement cannot be reached.