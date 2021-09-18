Burnley & Arsenal vow to ban fans responsible for Turf Moor violence

Burnley and Arsenal have vowed to issue lengthy bans to the fans responsible for the violence and ugly scenes at the end of their Premier League clash at Turf Moor on Saturday.

Both clubs have condemned the crowd trouble, which resulted in coins, bottles and seats being thrown. Representatives from each also met with Lancashire Police on Monday.

A statement issued by Burnley on Monday night read, “Following the disorder at the Burnley v Arsenal match at Turf Moor on Saturday 18th September 2021, representatives from the club have met with Lancashire Police today.

“The club is working in partnership with Lancashire Police and Arsenal Football Club to identify those responsible for the clashes at the end of the game. A post investigation has been instigated utilising CCTV, social media and witness statements to identify those responsible.

“Burnley and Arsenal Football Clubs have stated that those responsible will receive lengthy bans in addition to any conviction from the courts. Both clubs strongly condemn the behaviour of their fans and ask that any witnesses contact Lancashire Police to assist them in their investigation.”

Superintendent Khan from Lancashire Police insists that work is ongoing to ensure that ‘anyone responsible for this disorder is brought to justice’. Burnley have also confirmed there will ‘enhanced stewarding’ at upcoming games at Turf Moor, as well as a ‘policing operation’ to offer reassurance.

For more from Jamie Spencer, follow him on Twitter and Facebook!