Burnley vs Arsenal: TV channel, live stream, team news & prediction

Sean Dyche's Burnley hope to get their season up and running this Saturday when they host Arsenal at Turf Moor on Saturday.

The Clarets are yet to taste success in the Premier League this season, with Monday night's 3-1 defeat at Everton the club's third defeat in four. Despite that iffy start, Sean Dyche has committed his future to the club - and vice-versa - by signing a new contract that runs until 2025.

Arsenal picked up their first win of the season last Saturday, bettering Norwich by the odd goal at the Emirates Stadium. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's strike is the only one the Gunners have netted in four Premier League outings, though they do also have a 6-0 drubbing of West Brom in the Carabao Cup to add to their 2021/22 CV.

Here's 90min's preview of the game.

How to watch Burnley vs Arsenal on TV/live stream

What time is kick off? Saturday 18 September,15:00 (BST)

Where is it being played? Turf Moor

TV channel? Final Score (BBC - UK), Soccer Saturday (Sky Sports- UK), fuboTV (US), DAZN (Canada)

Highlights? Sky Sports YouTube Channel (UK - 5.15pm) Match of the Day (BBC - UK)

Referee? Anthony Taylor

VAR? Lee Mason

Burnley team news

Burnley very rarely change their side unless they have to, and Dyche has no fresh injury concerns ahead of this Saturday's game.

That should mean Chris Wood and Ashley Barnes get a chance to bully Arsenal's fragile backline, and it will be interesting to see how Ben White and Gabriel cope with the duo's physicality. Johann Berg Gudmundsson will provide the width on the right while the threat from the opposite flank will be provided by Dwight McNeil.

Arsenal team news

Takehiro Tomiyasu was received warmly on his Arsenal debut | Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

Arsenal's slow start to the season has been well documented so Arteta will have been doubly delighted to slide the 50 tonne weight off his shoulders by beating Norwich.

This time around he'll be without Mohamed Elneny and Rob Holding through injury, as well as Granit Xhaka - he's still suspended after that silly red card against Manchester City. Takehiro Tomiyasu should keep his place at right back after impressing on debut, and the Gunners' front three should comprise off Nicolas Pepe, Aubameyang and Bukayo Saka.

Burnley vs Arsenal predicted lineups

Burnley: Pope, Lowton, Tarkowski, Mee, Taylor; Gudmundsson, Brownhill, Westwood, McNeil; Wood, Barnes

Arsenal: Ramsdale, Tomiyasu, White, Gabriel, Tierney; Partey, Sambi Lokonga, Odegaard; Pepe, Aubameyang, Saka

Burnley vs Arsenal score prediction

Ben Mee's goal against Everton counted for nothing | OLI SCARFF/Getty Images

After enduring a miserable run of 11 successive defeats against Arsenal, Burnley are unbeaten in the pair's last three meetings; the duo drawing the corresponding fixture back in March 1-1.

The Clarets are perennial slow starters so early struggles are nothing new for Dyche and his players, but Arsenal, on the other hand, are in unfamiliar territory. Although it will never be openly admitted, quick wins are essential if the pressure on Arteta is to be relieved.

Arsenal's issue is that they seem to struggle against side's who get stuck in and ruffle their feathers, something Burnley are renowned for. Long balls will be pumped forwards towards Wood and Barnes, with the Clarets undoubtedly keen to expose any weaknesses White or Gabriel may have.

It won't be pretty but should be a fairly even game. one that could end all square even though Arsenal clearly possess the more talented players.

Prediction: Burnley 1-1 Arsenal