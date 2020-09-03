Business Must Come First for Arsenal With Emotional Emiliano Martinez Departure

It's funny, isn't it? Funny how in such a short space of time, the opinions of a fanbase can shift so dramatically from practical ignorance to ardent disapproval.

Just a few months ago, Bernd Leno was the best goalkeeper Arsenal have had since arguably Jens Lehmann, he was never going to be replaced in the starting lineup, and was genuinely in the running to be Arsenal's Player of the Season.

Martinez must be sold for the right price. Videos of him in tears upon lifting the FA Cup are, unequivocally, treasured memories. A player who'd worked so hard to get to this point in his career, securing a prize he never thought possible on the stage he never thought he'd reach. Just rewards for digging in and working to the bone.

With two fantastic goalkeepers in the squad, Arsenal mustn't get greedy. Having not had even just one for so long, beggars can't be choosers. In a side lacking any ready-made creative midfielder, selling a goalkeeper to help balance the squad out is the business-like and logical decision to make; regardless of how superb said stopper may have been.

It's funny, isn't it? Funny that longevity tends to be forgotten about unless an impact is made. In the ten years Martinez had played for Arsenal, his impact on the team was casual at best. Now, there is this outpouring of emotion off the back of 13 matches. He'll be missed, but life goes on.

Whether the deal goes ahead as it seems will be a matter of waiting to find out, but another stopper will need to be brought in to avoid the academy players being thrust straight into first-team action next season.

90min revealed that David Raya is on Arsenal's list but as long as quality can be signed, with the money made from Martinez's sale used to invest in the club's priority targets, then the question over the Argentine's future is an easy one to answer.

