Calum Chambers Reveals There Is No Timeline on Comeback From Knee Injury

Arsenal defender Calum Chambers has confirmed he will not be setting a timeline on his comeback from injury, but has thanked medical staff for keeping his rehabilitation on track during lockdown.





Knee ligament damage ended Chambers' season prematurely back in December against Chelsea, which was head coach Mikel Arteta's first game in charge at the Emirates Stadium. The 25-year-old underwent surgery and has made steady progress in spite of restrictions enforced.





Arsenal FC v Chelsea FC - Premier League

"The surgery went well and in terms of recovery I'm just cracking on with what I can do at home," said Chambers, speaking on Arsenal's House Party show on Facebook.





"I am lucky enough to have some gym equipment here so I've been working on my strength in my leg, my knee and my quad. It's all about building up strength in the quad to then hopefully progress onto more stuff.





"It has just been about adapting to the situation we're in and finding things I can do at home to keep myself going. The guys have been great on FaceTime and Zoom every other day.





"They spend three hours at a time on FaceTime talking and walking me through each session, so credit to them. Without them it would have been a real struggle so they've been really good for me."





Arsenal FC v Crystal Palace - Premier League

Regarding a potential comeback, Chambers added: "To be honest, [not putting a timeframe on my comeback] is one of the first things I said when I started the rehab. I don't want to put a timescale on anything. I want to make sure it's right, take my time on it and make sure I do it properly.





"In my head I haven't even put a date on it, put a timescale on it, it's just doing everything you can in the moment to get the best out of the situation. Hopefully it all just builds and progresses from there. I'm just trying to get through different phases and different blocks as and when I can."





After spending last season on loan at Fulham, the England international was starting to establish himself in the Gunners' first team. However, the current enforced break in football could result in Chambers missing fewer games than originally planned.



