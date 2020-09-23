Carabao Cup Roundup: Arsenal See Off Leicester While Chelsea, Everton & Newcastle Win Big in Third R

Chelsea booked their place in the fourth round of the Carabao Cup as Kai Havertz netted a hat-trick against Barnsley, with the Blues joined by Arsenal, Everton, Newcastle, Fulham and Brighton in securing passage to the next stage on Wednesday night.

Victories for those sides meant it was an early exit for Championship sides Sheffield Wednesday, Preston, Barnsley and Millwall.

There were some thumping wins on the night, but the headlines will go to Chelsea's Havertz, who netted his first, second and third goals for his new club as the Blues saw off Barnsley 6-0 at Stamford Bridge. Tammy Abraham, Ross Barkley and Olivier Giroud completed the rout.

In the only all-Premier League tie of the night, Christian Fuchs' own goal looked like being all that would separate Arsenal and Leicester, only for Eddie Nketiah to seal the win on the stroke of full time. Mikel Arteta continued his run of having not lost a cup match as a manager - a record that now stretches to six matches after the 2-0 victory.

Everton continued their winning start to the season with a 5-2 away win over Fleetwood, aided by two goals from Richarlison. Alex Iwobi, Bernard and Moise Kean grabbed the other goals, in a game that was dominated by Carlo Ancelotti's side.

Speaking of routs, Newcastle were in the mood away at Morecambe, running away 7-0 winners against the Shrimpers' ten men. The Magpies were already 4-0 up when Toumani Diagouraga was given his marching orders, with Joelinton scoring twice on the night.

Burnley and Fulham both recorded 2-0 victories over Millwall and Sheffield Wednesday respectively. Josh Brownhill and Matej Vydra did the damage for the Clarets, while Aboubakar Kamara and Bobby Reid ensured the Cottagers got back to winning ways.

Alireza Jahanbakhsh and Alexis Mac Allister ensured it was a happy trip back south for Brighton, as they left Deepdale with a 2-0 win over Preston. A solitary Tyrese Campbell goal was enough for Stoke to see off Gillingham, in a match the where Potters were deserved winners.

