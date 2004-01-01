Carabao Cup Second & Third Round Draw: Premier League Clubs Discover Their Fate

Premier League clubs discovered their respective fates as the draw for the second and third rounds of the 2020/21 Carabao Cup was made on Sunday afternoon.
Burnley will host Sheffield United in the only all-Premier League second round tie, while Salford City's trip to Everton arguably serves as the most intriguing fixture of the round. Harrogate Town's reward for upsetting Tranmere Rovers in the first round is a visit to Premier League outfit West Brom.
The pick of the fixtures in south side of the draw sees West Ham host Charlton Athletic in a London derby, Crystal Palace visit Bournemouth and Southampton host Championship side Brentford.
Here are the full list of second round fixtures:
North (ties to be played w/c 14 September)
Burnley vs Sheffield United
Burton Albion vs Aston Villa
Bradford City vs Lincoln City
Leeds United vs Hull City
Everton vs Salford City
Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Stoke City
Rochdale vs Sheffield Wednesday
West Bromwich Albion vs Harrogate Town
Middlesbrough vs Barnsley
Derby County vs Preston North End
Newcastle United vs Blackburn Rovers
Morecambe vs Oldham Athletic
Fleetwood Town vs Port Vale
South (ties to be played w/c 14 September)
Brighton and Hove Albion vs Portsmouth
Newport County vs Cambridge United
Gillingham vs Coventry City
Bristol City vs Northampton Town
Reading vs Luton Town
Millwall vs Cheltenham Town
Bournemouth vs Crystal Palace
Leyton Orient vs Plymouth Argyle
Southampton vs Brentford
West Ham United vs Charlton Athletic
Ipswich Town vs Fulham
Oxford United vs Watford
Then it was the turn of the big boys...
Liverpool will visit either Bradford or Lincoln City in their third-round tie, while Manchester United and Tottenham will also be on the road at either Reading or Luton Town and Leyton Orient or Plymouth respectively.
Chelsea and Manchester City, fortunately, received home ties with the Blues set to take on Middlesbrough or Barnsley at Stamford Bridge and Pep Guardiola's City - who've had a stranglehold over this competition since the Spaniard's arrival - host either Bournemouth or Palace.
Leicester and Arsenal, meanwhile, will lock horns at the King Power in what was undoubtedly the tie of the round.
Here are the full list of third-round fixtures (ties to be played w/c 21 September):
Leyton Orient or Plymouth vs Tottenham Hotspur
West Ham or Charlton vs Leeds United or Hull City
Wolves or Stoke City vs Gillingham or Coventry City
Leicester City vs Arsenal
West Brom or Harrogate vs Southampton or Brentford
Newport County or Cambridge United vs Oxford United or Watford
Fleetwood or Port Vale vs Everton or Salford City
Derby County or Preston vs Brighton or Portsmouth
Ipswich or Fulham vs Rochdale or Sheffield Wednesday
Manchester City vs Bournemouth or Crystal Palace
Millwall or Cheltenham vs Burnley or Sheffield United
Chelsea vs Middlesbrough or Barnsley
Bradford or Lincoln City vs Liverpool
Bristol City or Northampton Town vs Burton Albion or Aston Villa
Morecambe or Oldham Athletic vs Newcastle United or Blackburn Rovers
Reading or Luton Town vs Manchester United
