Carabao Cup Second & Third Round Draw: Premier League Clubs Discover Their Fate

Premier League clubs discovered their respective fates as the draw for the second and third rounds of the 2020/21 Carabao Cup was made on Sunday afternoon.

Burnley will host Sheffield United in the only all-Premier League second round tie, while Salford City's trip to Everton arguably serves as the most intriguing fixture of the round. Harrogate Town's reward for upsetting Tranmere Rovers in the first round is a visit to Premier League outfit West Brom.

The pick of the fixtures in south side of the draw sees West Ham host Charlton Athletic in a London derby, Crystal Palace visit Bournemouth and Southampton host Championship side Brentford.

Here are the full list of second round fixtures:

North (ties to be played w/c 14 September)

Burnley vs Sheffield United

Burton Albion vs Aston Villa

Bradford City vs Lincoln City

Leeds United vs Hull City

Everton vs Salford City

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Stoke City

Rochdale vs Sheffield Wednesday

West Bromwich Albion vs Harrogate Town

Middlesbrough vs Barnsley

Derby County vs Preston North End

Newcastle United vs Blackburn Rovers

Morecambe vs Oldham Athletic

Fleetwood Town vs Port Vale

South (ties to be played w/c 14 September)

Brighton and Hove Albion vs Portsmouth

Newport County vs Cambridge United

Gillingham vs Coventry City

Bristol City vs Northampton Town

Reading vs Luton Town

Millwall vs Cheltenham Town

Bournemouth vs Crystal Palace

Leyton Orient vs Plymouth Argyle

Southampton vs Brentford

West Ham United vs Charlton Athletic

Ipswich Town vs Fulham

Oxford United vs Watford

Then it was the turn of the big boys...

Liverpool will visit either Bradford or Lincoln City in their third-round tie, while Manchester United and Tottenham will also be on the road at either Reading or Luton Town and Leyton Orient or Plymouth respectively.

Chelsea and Manchester City, fortunately, received home ties with the Blues set to take on Middlesbrough or Barnsley at Stamford Bridge and Pep Guardiola's City - who've had a stranglehold over this competition since the Spaniard's arrival - host either Bournemouth or Palace.

Leicester and Arsenal, meanwhile, will lock horns at the King Power in what was undoubtedly the tie of the round.

Here are the full list of third-round fixtures (ties to be played w/c 21 September):

Leyton Orient or Plymouth vs Tottenham Hotspur

West Ham or Charlton vs Leeds United or Hull City

Wolves or Stoke City vs Gillingham or Coventry City

Leicester City vs Arsenal

West Brom or Harrogate vs Southampton or Brentford

Newport County or Cambridge United vs Oxford United or Watford

Fleetwood or Port Vale vs Everton or Salford City

Derby County or Preston vs Brighton or Portsmouth

Ipswich or Fulham vs Rochdale or Sheffield Wednesday

Manchester City vs Bournemouth or Crystal Palace

Millwall or Cheltenham vs Burnley or Sheffield United

Chelsea vs Middlesbrough or Barnsley

Bradford or Lincoln City vs Liverpool

Bristol City or Northampton Town vs Burton Albion or Aston Villa

Morecambe or Oldham Athletic vs Newcastle United or Blackburn Rovers

Reading or Luton Town vs Manchester United