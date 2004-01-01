The semi-final draw of the Carabao Cup has drawn Arsenal against Liverpool and Chelsea against Tottenham.

The competition has been won by Manchester City for the past four years, but a new name will be on the trophy this season after the Cityzens' relinquished their crown with defeat at West Ham in the fourth round.

The Hammers bowed out of the competition to Tottenham at the quarter-final stage, losing 2-1 in an entertaining game, and the Lilywhites' reward is a reunion for Antonio Conte with former club Chelsea.

The Blues overcame Brentford 2-0 in their last-eight tie, despite being a weakened and rather youthful side - because of rotation but also due to Covid-19 related absences.

The other semi-final will pit Arsenal, who thrashed Sunderland 5-1 in the most comfortable of the quarter-final ties, against Liverpool, who fought back from the brink to beat Leicester in a thrilling penalty shootout at Anfield

Jurgen Klopp made a number of changes, but soon found his troops 3-1 down against a Leicester side who looked determined to put past disappointments behind them.

After introducing some big guns from the bench, Liverpool got themselves back on level terms in stoppage time, before two penalty misses in the resulting shootout sealed their progress through to the semi-finals.

Carabao Cup semi-final draw

Arsenal vs Liverpool

Chelsea vs Tottenham

The first legs of the semi-final ties are due to be played on Tuesday 4 January and Wednesday 5 January. The return legs are scheduled for a week later, on Tuesday 11 January and Wednesday 12 January.