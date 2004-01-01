 
Cavan Sullivan makes pro debut, youngest player in North American sports and European top five leagues history

Cavan Sullivan made his professional debut for Philadelphia Union against the New England Revolution becoming the youngest player to make his debut in North American sports and Europe's top five leagues.
Source : 90min

