Cedric Soares Available for Arsenal's Clash With Norwich - Lucas Torreira Training But Still Doubtfu

Cedric Soares and Lucas Torreira have both returned to full training ahead of Arsenal's Premier League fixture with Norwich on Wednesday.





Cedric joined the Gunners on loan from Southampton in January but played no part in any of their games before the coronavirus-enforced hiatus in play. However, Arsenal now have confirmed the Portugal international has recovered from facial surgery and is in contention to feature against the Canaries.





Speaking on Cedric, manager Mikel Arteta said as quoted by Arsenal's website: "He's a different quality in the full-back area than what we have.





1/ I'm delighted to announce that I have signed a long term deal to stay at @Arsenal. I've been really frustrated with how injuries have kept me off the pitch so far, but I'm working as hard as I can to return as soon as possible. pic.twitter.com/BSWW5PZOPm — Cédric Soares (@OficialCedric) June 24, 2020

"He's a gifted, technical player and is probably the best we have in the final third to make the right decision and attack the box as well.





"He can play in a four or a five, he's a really good player with experience in the Premier League that can help us."





However, while Uruguayan midfielder Torreira is also back on the training pitch, Arteta has admitted Wednesday may come too soon for him.





The 24-year-old suffered an ankle problem during Arsenal's FA Cup game at Portsmouth back in March but has had more time to recover due to the hiatus in play. However, Arteta has revealed he still needs a little longer to recover.





Torreira suffered an ankle injury in March

He added: "I think he's close. He needs to get another scan to make sure that the bone is completely healed before we expose him to the next level.





"But he's been training really well, he's been doing some parts with us and Lucas is so willing, has put in all the effort and more in every training session. Hopefully we can use him very soon."





Elsewhere, attacking midfielder Mesut Ozil and defender David Luiz are still being assessed, with the pair struggling with back and knee complaints respectively. Bernd Leno is expected to return to full training in four weeks, while Pablo Mari, Gabriel Martinelli and Calum Chambers remain long-term absentees.



