Celtic to Beat Premier Leagues Sides Including Arsenal & Chelsea to Hearts Starlet Aaron Hickey

17-year-old Hearts left-back Aaron Hickey is set to snub the chance to move to the Premier League in favour of a return to Celtic.





Hickey has been tracked by a number of England's biggest sides after breaking through to the Hearts first team this season. He managed 30 appearances in all competitions but was unable to steer his side away from the relegation zone.





With Hearts now dropping into the second tier of Scottish football, Hickey is widely expected to leave the club this summer, and a source has confirmed to 90min that it will be Celtic who win the race for his signature.





The teenager had attracted interest from a number of sides in England, with Arsenal, Chelsea, Everton and Leeds United all understood to have sent scouts to watch Hickey, but he has chosen to return to former side Celtic.





Hickey began his academy journey with Hearts but spent a brief period on the books at Celtic before returning to the former in 2018, and he has gone from strength to strength ever since.





He was handed his senior debut in a 2-1 loss to Aberdeen in the Premiership playoffs in May 2019, before starting his first game against none other than Celtic just a week later.





Hickey then became the youngest player to start in a Scottish Cup final when he again turned out against Celtic, playing the full 90 minutes as his side narrowly fell to a 2-1 loss.





The Hoops have had plenty of chances to watch Hickey in action, and they are now set to beat a host of European giants to his signature.





He will arrive at Celtic Park to compete with fellow left-backs Boli Bolingoli and Greg Taylor, although his versatility could see him shift over to the right side of defence when needed.





