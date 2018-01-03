Cesc Fabregas Explains Why He Joined Chelsea After Arsenal Return Fell Through in 2014

​Former Arsenal captain Cesc Fàbregas says he was convinced over a move to Chelsea after one conversation with then manager José Mourinho - snubbing both Manchester clubs in the process.





The ex-Spain international had called time on his return to Barcelona and wanted to rejoin Arsenal in 2014, but after being left hanging by Arsène Wenger, Fàbregas had Chelsea, Manchester United and Manchester City knocking at his door.





Fàbregas says he was convinced over a move to Chelsea after just one meeting with Mourinho, adding he couldn't pass up the opportunity to return to London.

"Once I decide to leave [Barcelona], Arsenal will have the first option of any other club and I cannot speak to any other club for one week to see if Arsenal want me or not," Fàbregas told the Arsecast podcast.





"Arsène didn’t give an answer, we just had to wait one full week to see if they responded. Definitely this was my first option, in my mind I’m telling everyone I’m going to Arsenal - this is what I want.

"Arsène can see this. I didn’t want to be a beggar, they know the situation, in one week they haven’t said anything, straight away I knew they probably didn’t want me back. They waited the full week without giving me a response.





"After the week I had to take my chance, I had Manchester City, United and then I spoke to Mourinho - which I didn’t think would ever happen.





"To be honest, after I left the room with Mourinho I said 'that’s it, I don’t need to talk to anyone else, I’m going to Chelsea.' What he told me, the team he wanted to make, what he thought of me, how he wanted me to play, this is what I wanted.

"On top of that it’s London not Manchester, London was my home.

"I knew this would have repercussions with Arsenal, it would have been the same with City or United but I wanted to go back to the Premier League."

