Cesc Fabregas Names Toughest Opponent He's Faced & Best Current Player in Premier League

​Cesc Fabregas has revealed his thoughts on a number of topics during an impromptu Q&A on Twitter, including the best player in the Premier League at this moment in time and the toughest division to play in.

Fabregas came through Barcelona's La Masia youth academy before departing for Arsenal in September 2003. He later returned to Barça before securing a move to Chelsea in 2014. The 32-year-old is now currently with Monaco in Ligue 1.

The Spaniard has now taken to his Twitter to answer questions in a Q&A session. Fabregas was first asked what his favourite trophy that he won as a player was, with the midfielder responding: "It’s got to be the World Cup.

Anyone up for quick Q&A? Let’s go #askCesc — Cesc Fàbregas Soler (@cesc4official) January 7, 2020

"I broke my leg playing against ​Barça a few months before and I struggled and worked very hard to make it so in the end it was very satisfying. Also my 1st Premier League was one of the best feelings/reliefs I’ve ever had."





Fabregas was also questioned on who the best manager he has ever played with was. In response, he claimed: " Impossible to pick one. Wenger, Mourinho, Aragonés, Del Bosque, Tito, Conte, Guardiola...what I’ve learned with all these coaches is better than any coaching course I can ever do in the future."





The Premier League has a number of world class talents, with pundits and fans constantly debating who the best player currently is. The likes of ​Mohamed Salah , Sergio Aguero, Raheem Sterling, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, ​Kevin De Bruyne , Virgil van Dijk and many others have all been mentioned, but Cesc believes it is ​Sadio Mane who is the best in the league.

The former ​Arsenal and ​Chelsea man has fond memories of his time playing in London and when questioned about his favourite goal that he scored in the Premier League, Fabregas simply responded: "Every goal against Spurs will do."





He expanded on his time in north London with the Gunners, adding: " On my first year at Arsenal I made my debut, trained every single day with the first team and even went to CL trips. I didn’t get a medal but I experienced everything and every single moment on the daily basis with the invincibles so that was close enough for me."





While people will always debate who the best player in the world or in a league is, fans have also long argued over what league is the most competitive, or the best. La Liga? Bundesliga? Serie A? Premier League? Or even Ligue 1?

Every goal against Spurs will do https://t.co/hvQgjLteM4 — Cesc Fàbregas Soler (@cesc4official) January 7, 2020

Fabregas had his say, revealing that, in fact, the ​Premier League was the most competitive 'by far.' Elsewhere, one user opted to ask the midfielder about the unforgettable 'Pizzagate' incident. However, more specifically, this user asked what toppings were on the pizza...Fabregas simply replied 'Pepperoni', with a laughing emoji.





Moreover, he revealed Steven Gerrard was his toughest direct opponent in midfield, while he also named Jack Wilshere and ​Aaron Ramsey as the top two talents he has played with. He also claimed that while he wasn't close to moving, he had spoken to David Moyes 'a couple of times', when questioned about how close he came to joining ​Manchester United in the past.



