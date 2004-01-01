Chelsea and Arsenal Set Up to Rival Leicester in Said Benrahma Chase

Leicester are reportedly leading the race for Brentford's highly-rated winger Said Benrahma, with Arsenal and Chelsea also interested in signing the 24-year-old.





Foxes boss Brendan Rodgers is a big admirer of the Algerian, with signing Benrahma his top priority as he looks to add a goalscoring winger to his frontline. He may face competition from Chelsea however, with manager Frank Lampard keen on tempting Benrahma to Stamford Bridge.





Brentford want £25m for Benrahma

According to the Daily Express, Brentford would demand £25m for the Algerian international - more than ten times what the Bees initially paid for him.





Benrahma has been one of the standout players in the Championship following his move from Nice in 2018, scoring 21 goals and making 25 assists in 79 appearances. This form has caught the attention of Premier League clubs, with Aston Villa having made a bid last summer and Chelsea reportedly interested in signing the winger.





Frank Lampard's side have already agreed a €40m deal for Ajax winger Hakim Ziyech, but face the prospect of losing Willian and Pedro, as their contracts expire at the end of the current campaign.





Benrahma is fully focused on Brentford for the moment, however. Speaking to Algerian publication Le Buteur, he stated: "I am now focused on my club in Brentford after it makes me happy that some top Premier League clubs are behind me. I am under contract at Brentford and I have to honour it.





Benrahma remains fully focused on Brentford

"There are nine games left and we will make sure to reach the end of the season or at least the play-offs. We have a very good team, we will do everything we can to make our dream (of promotion) come true and that of all those who support us."





Born in Algeria, Benrahma moved to France at the age of 11 and joined Nice's youth team in 2013. During his five years at Nice, he also had loan spells with Angers, Gazalec Ajaccio and Chateauroux.



