Chelsea Are Samuel Umtiti's 'Preferred Destination' if He Is Forced Out of Barcelona

​Chelsea are understood to be Samuel Umtiti's preferred destination, should the Frenchman depart Barcelona when the transfer window opens.

The 26-year-old had seen limited action at Camp Nou this season due to injury, before the arrival of Quique Setien as manager in January coincided with his return to fintess and more playing time. Overall, he made 16 appearances in all competitions before football took an enforced break due to the coronavirus crisis.

90min revealed last month that a centre-back - as well as a striker and left-back - are Frank Lampard's priorities when the transfer window opens and Umtiti could fit the bill.

As reported by Nicolò Schira (via ​Mundo Deportivo) , Barcelona would be willing to let the former Lyon man depart for around €50m (£44.3m). The same report claims that ​Arsenal are also interested in the player.





The Gunners are on the lookout for defensive reinforcements as several of high profile errors at the back have cost them points this season.





Despite Arsenal's interest, the ​Daily Star report that Chelsea have been told by Umtiti's intermediaries that their client would favour a move to Stamford Bridge - though he would prefer to remain in Catalonia rather than leave at all. The defender hopes to force talks about remaining with his current employers in the near future.

Should the Blues be unable to hammer out a deal, they are likely to turn their attention to the pursuit of Gabriel Magalhaes. The 22-year-old impressed while playing for Lille against Lampard's side in the ​Champions League this year and the Blues have already had a ​€35m bid accepted for the Brazilian.





However, they are not the only ​Premier League club chasing the central defender. ​Everton have also tabled an offer with one report even stating that the Toffees have agreed a contract with the young star.





Arsenal and ​Leicester have also previously been linked with a move for the Brazil Under-20 international.

