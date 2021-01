Chelsea and Arsenal are among the sides keeping a close eye on Bursaspor striker Ali Akman, whose recent form in Turkey has reportedly earned him interest from across Europe.

The 18-year-old has racked up nine goals and three assists in 16 appearances this season, putting him second in the Super Lig's goalscoring charts.

While that form is obviously enticing, the most appealing thing about Akman is that he has just six months remaining on his contract and has made it clear that he does not plan to renew at Bursaspor, and the Daily Mail believe plenty of teams are now preparing offers for the youngster.

It's claimed that Chelsea and Arsenal have expressed interest in landing the Turkey Under-21 international, who is also wanted by clubs across Germany, France and Italy.

Bursaspor are resigned to letting Akman go, and they would prefer to cash in this month before losing him for compensation in the summer.

A fee of £3m has been suggested, but that could end up being driven down because of the impact of the COVID-19 outbreak.

Akman was heavily linked with a move to Red Bull Salzburg in December, with some reports even going as far as to suggest that a deal had already been agreed, but the 18-year-old remains on the market.

He has long been touted for big things, having made his debut as a 16-year-old, although this is the kind of signing which would have very little impact on either Chelsea or Arsenal's first team in the short run.

Akman is currently strutting his stuff in the Turkish second tier and he is yet to play any top-flight football, so he would likely be shipped straight out on loan if he did join one of the English sides.

It's the kind of deal which Chelsea in particular have rarely shied away from in recent years. Their love of snapping up young players and sending them straight out on loan is well-documented, and it appears as though they are considering pulling out their infamous playbook once again.

For more from ​Tom Gott, follow him on ​Twitter!

Source : 90min