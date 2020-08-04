Chelsea Star Willian Pictured in Arsenal Kit in Leaked PES 2021 Video

Willian's proposed move from Chelsea to Arsenal may have accidentally been confirmed, after the Brazilian was pictured in a Gunners kit in a leaked clip from a PES 2021 video.

The Brazilian winger looks set to leave Frank Lampard's side in the summer after rejecting a new contract with the club, and Arsenal have long been linked with a possible move for the free agent.

This transfer looks to have been confirmed too, after a watermarked PES 2021 video seemed to suggest the deal has already been completed.

The seven-second video shows an image of Willian, dressed in an Arsenal jersey, standing in the Emirates with the words 'new signing' written across the bottom of the screen, as captured by The Sun.

The words 'Welcome to the Emirates' swiftly follow that image, before the video continues to provide Gooners with a peek behind the curtain as to what they should expect from the game.

Willian arrived at Stamford Bridge in 2013, and he has gone on to become an extremely important figure in their recent success. But his time with the Blues appears to be over, with the pair unable to reach an agreement on a new contract.

Leaked PES clip of Willian in our new kit ? pic.twitter.com/7PS9RDQdiW — saxon71 (@stuafc71) August 4, 2020

Chelsea have already bent their policy of not handing more than a one-year contract to players over the age of 30 for Willian, by offering a two-year extension to keep him at the club until 2022.

But the former Zenit man is holding out for a three-year deal, and the west Londoners are simply not willing to tie him down to such a long contract.

This has left the door open for any other interested party to negotiate a deal with WIllian, and given that he is represented by agent Kia Joorabchian - a man intrinsically linked to Arsenal - a move to the Emirates has always looked on the cards.

? eFootball PES 2021 Season Update is coming!



? You'll be able to get an official Arsenal edition too with exclusive in-game content!



? Coming to PS4, PC (Steam) and Xbox One this September!



? More information — Arsenal (@Arsenal) August 4, 2020

Joorabchian also confirmed that they have received offers from 'Premier League clubs', along with interest from Europe and MLS.

"We had big offers – one from MLS which required him to move on July 1 – but he’s always wanted to finish the season at Chelsea and the day after the season has finished he would decide. He has two concrete offers from Premier League clubs on the table, an offer from an MLS club, and two other offers from Europe."