Chelsea vs Arsenal: Classic Premier League combined XI

There are few Premier League fixtures which deliver quite as consistently as when Chelsea meet Arsenal.

The two London clubs have produced some absolute barnstormers down the years, which always result in high drama, plenty of goals and the odd scuffle - managers included.

It's fair to say, that Chelsea are faring much better than Arsenal these days, sitting five places above them in the league table, with the added bonus of two cup finals on the horizon. That didn't stop the Gunners from beating the Blues on Boxing Day, as well as lifting the FA Cup at their London rivals' expense last year.

See? These two love to offer us high quality entertainment. Mainly, the pair have produced some of the greatest players to have ever graced the Premier League, culminating in some of the best spectacles you are likely to witness.

But what is the best classic combined XI that can be formed from these two footballing giants? We at 90min think we've stumbled upon the winning formula.

1. Goalkeeper & Defenders

The defensive boys | Ben Radford/Getty Images

Petr Cech (GK) - He may have crossed the border to play for the Gunners towards the end of his time in the sport, but Petr Cech gave 11 years of his career to Chelsea. He won every trophy on offer with the Blues, and will go down as an undisputed Premier League legend.



Cesar Azpilicueta (RB) - The Spaniard is the old man of this Chelsea backline, but Cesar Azpilicueta is still doing the business at Stamford Bridge. He's a club legend, he's made over 400 appearances and has played across the entire backline. That versatility is invaluable.



John Terry (CB) - The greatest centre-back in Premier League history? According to 90min, he is. John Terry was a leader, an inspiration on the field, and above all, a sensational defender. A lion at the heart of our defence.



Tony Adams (CB) - Another full-blooded centre-back was Arsenal man Tony Adams. The Englishman made almost 700 appearances and won four league titles with the Gunners, and mostly, he dedicated his entire career to the North Londoners. As reliable as they come.



Ashley Cole (LB) - Another star in this backline to have donned both the red and blue of north and west London, Ashley Cole completes our defence at left-back. No question marks surrounding this one, he is the best full-back the Premier League has ever seen.

2. Midfielders

The boss | ADRIAN DENNIS/Getty Images

Claude Makelele (DM) - It's not known as the Francis Coquelin role, is it?! No, it was Claude Makelele who had a positioned named after him in English football, for his unique ability to shield a defence. Genuinely one of a kind.



Patrick Vieira (CM) - Has there ever been a more inspirational captain and leader than Patrick Vieira? Don't ask Roy Keane that question, though. The Frenchman was at the centre of the Invincibles side and drove Arsenal to heights they could only dream of reaching in the modern era. An unstoppable force.



Frank Lampard (CM) - The heartbeat of Chelsea's team for 13 years, we may never see a goalscoring midfielder like Frank Lampard again. He sits fifth in the list of the Premier League's all-time highest scorers - ridiculous stats from a ridiculous player.

3. Forwards

The creators | Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Dennis Bergkamp (RW) - Not many players have ever displayed the craft and artistry with which Dennis Bergkamp dazzled us for nine years, and very few will ever do so in the future. The definition of a silky player who made everything look so effortless.



Didier Drogba (ST) - A Chelsea legend, a reliable scorer in big matches and a menace in this particular fixture, you simply cannot ignore Didier Drogba. The forward scored 13 goals against Arsenal during his time as a Blue, and is well worthy of his place in this attack.



Thierry Henry (LW) - What is there to say about Thierry Henry? A genius. A maverick. A stone cold killer in front of goal. Arguably the best player the Premier League has ever witnessed. The fact he's even in the conversation tells you everything you need to know about Arsenal's legendary number 14.