Chelsea vs Arsenal preview: TV channel, live stream, team news and prediction

Chelsea take on Arsenal at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday night with Thomas Tuchel's side looking to take another huge step towards securing their place in next season's Champions League.

The Blues defeated Manchester City in the dress rehearsal for the upcoming European final, having come from behind courtesy of goals from Hakim Ziyech and Marcos Alonso.

Chelsea delayed City's title celebrations | Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

Arsenal managed to pick themselves up after last Thursday's disappointing Europa League exit at the hands of Villarreal and defeated Sam Allardyce's West Brom, condemning them to relegation.

While Chelsea still have a job to do in the Premier League, they will undoubtedly have one eye on the weekend's FA Cup final with Leicester.

What TV channel is Chelsea vs Arsenal on?

The fixture will take place at Stamford Bridge in London | Heritage Images/Getty Images

What time is kick-off? Wednesday 12 May - 20:15 (BST)

Where is the game being played? Stamford Bridge, London

How to watch on TV? Sky Sports Main Event & Premier League (UK), fuboTV (US)

Referee? Andre Marriner

VAR? Kevin Friend

Chelsea team news

Tuchel might hand some much needed minutes to Mateo Kovacic ahead of this weekend's FA Cup final. The Croatian hasn't featured in the Premier League since April 10 but Tuchel previously hinted the Gunners fixture could yield a potential comeback. Andreas Christensen is likely to miss out due to a thigh injury.

Arsenal team news

Emile Smith Rowe was substituted during Arsenal's win over West Brom on Sunday after complaining of some pain in his hamstring. Arteta suggested it is an ongoing issue and he is unlikely to be risked at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday. Pablo Mari and David Luiz will face late fitness tests while Granit Xhaka has been ruled out.

Chelsea vs Arsenal predicted lineups

Chelsea: Mendy; Azpilicueta, Silva, Rudiger; James, Jorginho, Gilmour, Chilwell; Mount, Havertz, Pulisic.

Arsenal: Leno; Chambers, Holding, Gabriel, Tierney; Partey, Elneny, Saka, Odegaard, Aubameyang; Lacazette.

Chelsea vs Arsenal prediction

Chelsea have the squad depth to rotate and still perform to a really high-standard - they proved it at the weekend. Arsenal made numerous changes for the visit of West Brom at the weekend but it's not clear whether Arteta had dropped certain individuals to make a point or if he was resting them for this fixture.

The Gunners are unlikely to qualify for Europe next season regardless of the result but with the manager under fire, a win over a local rival and fellow member of the 'big six' would perhaps relieve some of the pressure.

Either way, it's difficult to see anything other than a victory for the Champions League finalists against their London rivals. Chelsea will feel they have bigger fish to fry which could level the playing field somewhat, but an Arsenal win at the Bridge feels a tall order for Arteta's mid-table strugglers.

Prediction: Chelsea 2-0 Arsenal