Chris Smalling: Assessing the Candidates to Sign Him & Where He Should Go

About a year ago, Chris Smalling looked lost.

The 30-year-old had been in and out of the Manchester United team, yes, but you'd have conceivably thought that Marcos Rojo or even Phil Jones would have been shown the Old Trafford door first.

But after Harry Maguire's £80m arrival from Leicester, Smalling's world turned upside down when he was suddenly informed that a move away would be best for him.

Roma would be his surprise destination, but even more surprisingly, it's a switch that has brought out the very best in Smalling. England's 31-cap international was in sensational form for I Giallorossi last season, restoring his reputation and resurrecting his career after all had seemed lost.

Now, he's a wanted man - with his United career still appearing to be over, despite his revival. So where next? Here, 90min reviews the contenders to sign him, ranking them by the likelihood and suitability of joining them.