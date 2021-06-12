Christian Eriksen awake after collapsing during Denmark's Euro 2020 opener

Christian Eriksen has been stabilised and is awake at a Copenhagen hospital after collapsing during Denmark's opening Euro 2020 game with Finland.

The 29-year-old required CPR from medical personnel on the field after falling to the ground unchallenged towards the end of the first half.

Eriksen's Danish teammates, Finland's players and all those in attendance were understandably distraught as medical teams attempted to resuscitate him on the field, before he was placed onto a stretcher and taken to a local hospital.

UEFA announced shortly after the game had been suspended, and a further update has provided the news that everybody around the world wanted to hear - Eriksen's condition has been stabilised. Denmark have also released a tweet confirming he is awake and awaiting further tests.

Both teams and match officials have held what's been described as a crisis meeting, with further information due to be released publicly at 19:45 CET. As it stands, the match has not been postponed entirely, but instead suspended.

Following the medical emergency involving Denmark's player Christian Eriksen, a crisis meeting has taken place with both teams and match officials and further information will be communicated at 19:45 CET.



The player has been transferred to the hospital and has been stabilised. — UEFA EURO 2020 (@EURO2020) June 12, 2021

