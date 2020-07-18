Christopher Nkunku attracting interest from Tottenham, Arsenal & Man Utd

RB Leipzig's Christopher Nkunku has been linked with a move to the Premier League, with Manchester United, Arsenal and Tottenham all said to be interested.

The France youth international arrived at Leipzig in the summer of 2019 and has since established himself as an integral figure for Die Roten Bullen, helping them impress in both the Bundesliga and Champions League.

Christopher Nkunku is a special talent ?pic.twitter.com/Kwqrh5M2a3 — Goal (@goal) July 18, 2020

Good performances since the start of last season have earned the Frenchman praise and, as a result, garnered speculation over his future. Foot Mercato report that, as well as rumoured interest from Spain, Manchester United, Arsenal and Spurs are all keen on bringing the Leipzig man to the Premier League.

The forward started his career with Paris Saint-Germain, breaking into the first team at 20 years of age and enjoying a good couple of seasons in 2017/18 and 2018/19. Following those promising displays, RB Leipzig splashed out on him and brought him to the Bundesliga in a deal worth around €13m.

Since then, the Frenchman has scored 12 times and assisted 24 goals in 76 appearances for Die Roten Bullen, cementing his place as a crucial cog in Julian Nagelsmann's system.

Christopher Nkunku has 11 goal contributions in 22 Bundesliga games so far this term | Thomas Niedermueller/Getty Images

Over the course of his career, Nkunku has featured all over the pitch. Stints at right-back, central midfield, attacking midfield and, more recently, anywhere in a front three have helped him fit into Nagelsmann's dynamic and fluid system with ease and allowed him to flourish.

His pace and versatility make him an asset to any manager and Nagelsmann has not been shy of giving him praise in the past: "He has masses of talent. He's a big player, with a lot of pace. He loves playing, he's a good finisher and he is good at delivering the final pass," the Leipzig boss said before his side faced Liverpool in their Champions League round of 16 tie.