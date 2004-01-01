Club Brugge Boss Admits Arsenal Target Emmanuel Dennis 'Will Take New Step' in His Career

Arsenal have been handed a transfer boost in their pursuit of Emmanuel Dennis, with Club Brugge manager Philippe Clement revealing the forward will likely depart in the summer.





With the uncertainty surrounding Pierre-Emmerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette's futures at the club, Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta will be looking to bolster his attacking options and Dennis has emerged as a potential candidate for the Gunners.





Club Brugge v Manchester United - UEFA Europa League Round of 32: First Leg

The pacy 22-year-old - whose versatility often sees him deployed on either either wing as well as up front - has emerged as a target for numerous Premier League clubs. Arsenal will face competition from Newcastle and Wolves as they look to secure a deal in the region of £22m.





The Nigeria international's nine goals in 33 games in all competition has helped Brugge secure their 16th Jupiler Pro League title. A notable Champions League brace against Real Madrid in the Bernabéu propelled Dennis into the limelight as head coach Clement conceded the likelihood of his departure.





"It is very likely that Dennis will leave. He can also count on a lot of interest. It is the time for him to take a new step," he told La Dernière Heure (via The Mirror).





UEFA Champions League"Real Madrid v Club Brugge"

With Aubameyang entering the final year of his contract and showing now signs of extending his stay in north London, Arsenal will want to consider cashing in on the striker with Real Madrid and Barcelona believed to be monitoring his situation, with Premier League and London rivals Chelsea also said to be keen.





Lacazette is rumoured to be wanted man also, with Atlético Madrid and Napoli interested in the 28-year-old. Arsenal may use Lacazette as leverage in a potential swap deal for midfielder Thomas Partey.





Clement thinks it's time for Dennis to take the next step, though filling the boots of Arsenal's current firepower will take a giant leap.



