Club president claims Arsenal failed in £5m Turkey winger pursuit

Arsenal were pursuing Turkey winger Oguz Aydin prior to his €6m (£5m) transfer to Fenerbahce earlier this month, the president of his former club has claimed.
Source : 90min

