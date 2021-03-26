Confirmed & leaked kits 2021/22 – Premier League, La Liga, Serie A & more

The 2021/22 season is already starting to creep up. By then, it is hoped that fans will be back in full capacity at matches across Europe’s top five leagues and football will be starting to return to pre-pandemic levels of normality.

It stands to be a hugely significant season, especially because the following 2022/23 European campaign will be interrupted by a winter World Cup in Qatar.

Here’s a look at all the known leaked kits from the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and more…

Arsenal

Home: The expected new Arsenal home shirt for 2021/22 will incorporate navy blue accents into the design, beyond just the usual red and white and reflecting more of the colours in the badge.

Third: A yellow Liverpool third kit is expected to feature red, grey and white trim.

Juventus

Home: Juventus will go back to more normal black and white stripes for the first time since 2017/18 next season, having recently experimented with very wide stripes (2018/19), black and white halves (2019/20) and blurred abstract stripes (2020/21).