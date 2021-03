Confirmed & leaked kits 2021/22 – Premier League, La Liga, Serie A & more

The 2021/22 season is already starting to creep up. By then, it is hoped that fans will be back in full capacity at matches across Europe’s top five leagues and football will be starting to return to pre-pandemic levels of normality.

It stands to be a hugely significant season, especially because the following 2022/23 European campaign will be interrupted by a winter World Cup in Qatar.

Here’s a look at all the known leaked kits from the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and more…

Arsenal

Home: The expected new Arsenal home shirt for 2021/22 will incorporate navy blue accents into the design, beyond just the usual red and white and reflecting more of the colours in the badge.

Chelsea

It looks as though it will be a deep blue with maroon or red trim for the Gunners' third shirt. It is expected that a number of adidas third jerseys next season could be 1990s-inspired.

Home: Combining bright yellow trim and detailing with an extremely jazzy base pattern, Chelsea's expected 2021/22 home shirt by Nike could prove to be a love it or hate it number.

Liverpool

Chelsea are likely to have a yellow away jersey in 2021/22. Yellow has long been a popular away colour for the club, dating back to the 1960s and was most recently seen in 2018/19.

Home: Liverpool will be into the second year of their partnership with Nike in 2021/22 and fans continue to have high expectations about what will be produced. A lighter shade is expected to offset and contrast the traditional shade of deeper red.

Third: A yellow Liverpool third kit is expected to feature red, grey and white trim.

Manchester United

Away: Manchester United's 2021/22 away shirt is directly inspired by a blue and white cult classic worn by the club between 1990 and 1992, which was also the design that was replicated by adidas for the hand-drawn Humanrace range launched last year.

Tottenham

A more solid blue is expected to be the base of the Manchester United third shirt next season, with a 1990s throwback to potentially feature some yellow detailing.

Home: Tottenham will be going classic in 2021/22. The expected new home shirt is fully white apart from branding and features no other trim. It is also likely to be worn with navy blue shorts and navy blue socks, which was a look commonly used by Spurs from 1900 through to the late 1960s.

Real Madrid

Home: Blue and orange trim colours are set to adorn the new Real Madrid home shirt in 2021/22. The overall look is not dissimilar to the jersey worn for the 2013/14 Decima season.

Barcelona

Blue is expected to be the primary colour for Real's away kit, which is also going to feature orange trim for a very different kind of look for Los Blancos compared to recent seasons.

Home: Barcelona are to go abstract in 2021/22, with an anticipated new home shirt by Nike that blends together several different styles and patterns. Perhaps most striking are the shorts, which are expected to be blue and red halves.

Atletico Madrid

Home: Atletico Madrid are moving away from clean cut stripes in 2021/22 and are likely to wear a more abstract home jersey that features blurred and smudged red and white.

Atletico Madrid 21-22 Home Kit Leaked - 6 New Pictures: https://t.co/dITHOY8h09 pic.twitter.com/acGJ0HQfB3 — Footy Headlines (@Footy_Headlines) March 13, 2021

Juventus

Home: Juventus will go back to more normal black and white stripes for the first time since 2017/18 next season, having recently experimented with very wide stripes (2018/19), black and white halves (2019/20) and blurred abstract stripes (2020/21).

Inter

An orange trim is set to contrast a black base colour for Juve's anticipated away shirt.A blue, yellow and white third shirt stands to be a bold choice for Juve against the more subtle and classic home and away shirts. Although the design and make-up is obviously very different, the general blue and yellow evokes memories of the 1996 Champions League winning kit.

Home: Not a great deal is yet known about Inter's new 2021/22 home shirt. But there will be a new club badge and it will be the first Inter shirt since 1995 that doesn't feature Pirelli as the sponsor.

Bayern Munich

Home: Bayern Munich and adidas are sticking with a promise made in 2018 to never feature blue trim in a home shirt ever again. Next season's expected kit will be two-tone red.

Paris Saint-Germain

The home kit will be complemented with a predominantly black away jersey with gold trim.Bayern's expected third shirt will tie into adidas' theme of 1990s throwbacks. It is likely to be mainly white and complemented by red and details.

Third: In recent year, PSG's home kit has featured Nike's Jordan branding. However, 2021/22 could represent a change-up, with an expected Jordan home shirt and the Nike swoosh on the third shirt.

For more from Jamie Spencer, follow him on Twitter and Facebook!

Source : 90min