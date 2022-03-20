Confirmed & leaked kits 2022/23 – Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and more

The 2021/22 season may not have reached its conclusion just yet, but that's not stopping the football community from imagining what the world's best teams will be looking like next year.

Kit launches are now a major part of summer schedules for all clubs, giving fans the opportunity to see the colours their favourite stars will be donning in the new season.

Information is being drip-fed as the year rolls by, but here's what we know about the upcoming 2022/23 kits so far...

Premier League

Arsenal

Arsenal have long had an eye for fashion, producing some iconic and slick kits over the years.

The tastemakers look like they're up to their same tricks ahead of next season, producing a shirt that harks back to their output in the late 1980s and 1990s.

Their away kit could be black and their third strip pink, according to some leaks.

Chelsea

It's tough to know what Chelsea are going to look like in any department next season, given the amount of turmoil the club currently finds itself in.

However, Nike continue to produce the Blues' kits and their latest offering for the home design got a bit of a mixed reaction.

The away strip has been touted as a white and light blue number, while a third kit has also done the rounds online. It's something of a mix between gold and brown with black and orange trim on the sleeves.

Sponsors Three have asked to be removed from Chelsea's kits due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine and how that situation implicates Roman Abramovich, but so far that has yet to happen.

Liverpool

If the leaks are to be believed, this is Liverpool's home kit for the 22/23 season. Nice? Or too simple? pic.twitter.com/OMlXDix3uv — Forever Red (@ForeverRedUK) February 12, 2022

Liverpool's home kit for next season has been leaked, and - shock horror - it's red.

It's quite an understated design with little graphics of trim. Hardly the most eye-catching, but sometimes simplicity works best.

The away kit could be a green number with a rather abstract design, but little is known about their third kit.

Manchester City

Information on City's upcoming kits is a little scarce, but there's some chat that their home strip could feature a maroon colour alongside their traditional sky blue.

Manchester United

United are another side who look set to go retro with their kit next season. The last time they donned a polo collar was back in 2013/14, when David Moyes was in charge.

Their third kit is attracting some attention too. The as of yet unconfirmed design has a 'Semi Solar Slime' colour to it - doesn't sound great, but we won't judge too soon.

The colors of the Manchester United 22-23 third kit is mainly hi-vis yellow ("Semi Solar Slime") & Navy.



In terms of design, Adidas Manchester United 2022-23 third kit is expected to be modern as well and it could feature a zig-zag pattern. @Footy_Headlines #MUFC pic.twitter.com/AC0XjxlbuG — Murtough Masterclass (@MurtoughM) December 1, 2021

Tottenham

[??] Leak of @SpursOfficial home kit for the 2022/23 season. ⚪



[??] Przeciek domowej koszulki Tottenhamu na sezon 2022/23. pic.twitter.com/wb3p34gfzI — REGISTA (@regista_design) January 6, 2022

Tottenham have kept it simple with their home kits in recent years and next season's looks set to follow that trend, though with some garish green included along the collar.

The away and third shirts are expected to be different shades of blue.

La Liga

Atletico Madrid

? NEW LEAKED KIT ?



Atletico Madrid’s new home kit for the upcoming 2022-2023 season has been leaked!



Thoughts? ?? pic.twitter.com/iDhagq2JYu — Mystery Football (@MysteryFootba11) March 17, 2022

Atletico might be faltering in La Liga somewhat this season, given they are defending champs, but at least their garm game is strong.

Check that kit out - waves all over the place. It might be a little too jazzy, but at least it's a fresh take on a classic.

Barcelona

Barcelona’s new home kit for next season has been leaked online. ❤️?



Do you like it? ?



? @BarcaUniversal pic.twitter.com/MCdPM0164a — Football Tweet ⚽ (@Football__Tweet) March 21, 2022

Barcelona's new kit for next season is expected to take them back to their more classic striped formula, as opposed to the more abstract design they've sported this year.

The iconic red and blue stripes will return but be accompanied by extra stripes in a darker navy blue shade. Also, audio streaming giants Spotify will be placed on the front as sponsors.

As for the away and third kits, one will sport a gold colour and the other will display a blue and red cross on the front.

Real Madrid

Real Madrid leak kit season depan, cun tak? pic.twitter.com/Yo27J7hH1k — Buy3Free1Jersey!!! (@jerseybyRis) March 2, 2022

Real are adding some purple accents to their upcoming home effort, harking back to the 1997/98 and 2007/08 kits.

There's also a buttoned collar. Very tidy.

Serie A

AC Milan

It looks like Milan are keeping things relatively simple for their home kit, sticking with the traditional red and black stripes that have served them so well over the years.

Elsewhere, the away kit will be white - a throwback to one of their most iconic kits - while the third shirt is more of a camouflage number.

Inter

Inter are thought to have agreed a new deal with Digitalbits to become their new sponsor, so their current fan token messaging will be ditched for the 2022/23 campaign. So just imagine the above picture but without that sponsor.

The away kit is expected to be a combination of white and light aqua, with the third being a pretty out-there yellow effort.

Juventus

Juventus are keeping things pretty close to the chest, with no home kit leaks currently to be reported. You'd imagine it'll be black and white though, wouldn't you?

However, there are some more details on their other strips. The away kit is thought to be a black jersey and the third will include blue, white and pink colours.

Bundesliga

Bayern Munich

? Spare a thought for those 8 members of the Bayern T-Mobile WhatsApp Group who are about to be told the worst news.



(???????? ??? ?-?????? ???? ?? ?????? 22/23 ????)

Via @Footy_Headlines pic.twitter.com/3UeAhDceHd — The Kitsman ? (@The_Kitsman) March 23, 2022

One interesting change for Bayern's home kit will be an updated logo from their sponsors Deutsche Telekom.

There's expected to be a striped design on the front consisting of differently sized white stripes, with the red being a more traditional colour in line with the club's history.

The away shirt looks like it'll be comprised of white and gold, with the third jersey a night grey shade.

Borussia Dortmund

Dortmund will stick with their cyber yellow colour for their 2022/23 home kit, it being the same colour they've used for previous shirts made by Puma.

Not much is known of BVB's away kit design, though leaks indicate it will be a black and asphalt colour.

Ligue 1

Paris Saint-Germain

[??] Leak of @psg home kit for the 2022/23 season. ?⚪?



[??] Przeciek domowej koszulki PSG na sezon 2022/23. ?⚪? pic.twitter.com/nkG2yDwI4X — REGISTA (@regista_design) January 7, 2022

PSG's deal with Accor Live Limitless may end after the 2021/22 season and may not be on the front of their shirts, but aside from that the above is what they're expected to don at Parc des Princes.

The away kit is expected to be produced by Air Jordan and will be grey with a black centre stripe. The third kit will be comprised of white and old royal colours.