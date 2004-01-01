Confirmed WSL Fixtures for Opening Two Weeks of 2020/21 Season

Chelsea will kick off their Women’s Super League title defence with an away trip to Manchester United on the opening weekend of the new 2020/21 campaign on Sunday 6 September.

2018/19 champions Arsenal are to host Reading, while serious challengers Manchester City head to newly promoted Aston Villa, who are embarking on their first ever top flight season.

Chelsea were awarded the 2019/20 title on a points per game basis ahead of Manchester City when the season was abandoned due to the difficulties of restarting amid the coronavirus crisis.

But with both City and Arsenal having strengthened in recent weeks, as well as Chelsea themselves, the title race is already shaping up to be as fiercely competitive as ever.

Manchester United are another who have been busy so far in the transfer market ahead of next season and are looking to push on after an impressive fourth place finish in their debut top flight campaign and bridge the gap to the WSL ‘big three’.

The opening weekend of the new season will also feature a London derby as Tottenham host West Ham, while Bristol City meet Everton and Brighton face Birmingham.

A week later in the second round of fixtures, Chelsea host Bristol City at Kingsmeadow, while Manchester City play Brighton at home and Arsenal make the short trip to West Ham. Manchester United head on the road to Birmingham and Everton and Tottenham face each other.

2019/20 WSL Gameweek 1: Sunday 6 September

Arsenal v Reading

Aston Villa v Manchester City

Brighton & Hove Albion v Birmingham City

Bristol City v Everton

Manchester United v Chelsea

Tottenham Hotspur v West Ham United



2019/20 WSL Gameweek 2: Sunday 13 September

Chelsea v Bristol City

Birmingham City v Manchester United

Everton v Tottenham Hotspur

Manchester City v Brighton & Hove Albion

Reading v Aston Villa

West Ham United v Arsenal



This will be the first ever WSL campaign without Liverpool, with the Reds now a Women’s Championship club following their relegation from the top flight.

Liverpool will begin the season in the second tier by hosting Durham, before then travelling south a week later to face London Bees.

