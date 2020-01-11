Crystal Palace Set Impressive Record Against Arsenal While Gunners' Away Woes Continue

New boss, same old Arsenal.

One Spanish coach has replaced another in the Emirates dugout, but the problems under the previous regime continue to plague the misfiring Gunners.

The north London side travelled to Selhurst Park full of confidence, following an impressive second-half display against Leeds United in the FA Cup on Monday evening, and Mikel Arteta would have been keen for his side to continue their winning ways.

All was going swimmingly early on for the Gunners, when Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang opened the scoring, but the visitors failed to capitalise on their early advantage, and Jordan Ayew's second-half strike earned a well-deserved point for Roy Hodgson's men.

But are we surprised? Not really. And a glance at the post-match statistics - provided by our good friends at ​Opta - show that the Eagles are proving to be something of a bogey team for the Gunners.

Saturday's 1-1 draw means that ​Palace have gone four consecutive league games without defeat against Arsenal for the first time (W1 D3), with the Eagles' victory coming at the Emirates Stadium in a 3-2 success last season .





Having fought back from a goal down, Hodgson will see the result as a point gained for the hosts. For Arteta however, it will very much be considered to be two points dropped at Selhurst Park.

And Arsenal have form for this.

The Gunners have failed to win five Premier League matches when leading at half-time this season, their joint highest tally in the competition in a single campaign (also five in 2010-11).





Talk about a lack of a winning mentality within a team.





The floundering north Londoners have struggled to beat the other top sides in the Premier League f or a number of years, but their draw with Palace unearthed a potential inferiority complex within the club - especially on their travels.





​Arsenal have failed to win any of their last 15 Premier League away games against sides starting the day above them in the table (D4 L11), since a 5-2 victory at ​Leicester back in September 2015.

Gooners everywhere must be missing those home comforts.





One final stat which caught the eye was the peculiar case of ​Aubameyang's red card. The goalscorer went from hero to zero on Saturday afternoon, when his late lunge on Max Meyer meant he took an early bath following a VAR review.





But more curiously, the prolific striker became the third Arsenal player to score and be sent off in the same Premier League match, and the first since new manager Mikel Arteta vs Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park in October 2013.





Spooky stuff.

