Crystal Palace vs Arsenal: How to watch on TV live stream, kick-off time, team news & predictions

Crystal Palace and Arsenal kick off the 2022/23 Premier League season on Friday night under the Selhurst Park lights.

Arsenal finished seven places and 21 points above Palace last term but the Eagles went unbeaten against the Gunners, unsettling their Champions League qualification bid with a 3-0 romp in this fixture last April.

Four months on and with clean slates for both sides, here's all you need to know about the upcoming game.

Where are Crystal Palace vs Arsenal playing?

Location: London, England

London, England Stadium: Selhurst Park

Selhurst Park Kick-off Time: 20:00 BST / 15:00 EST / 12:00 PST

20:00 BST / 15:00 EST / 12:00 PST VAR: Anthony Taylor

Anthony Taylor Referee: Darren England

Where can you watch Crystal Palace vs Arsenal in the UK?

Channel: Sky Sports Main Event

Channel: Sky Sports Premier League

Channel: Sky Ultra HD

Streaming Service: NOW TV

Streaming Service: Sky Go

Broadcast Time: 18:30 (BST)

Where can you watch Crystal Palace vs Arsenal in The United States?

Channel: NBC Universo

Streaming Service: NBC Sports

Streaming Service: Peacock Premium

Broadcast Time EST: 15:00

Broadcast Time PST: 12:00

Where can you watch Crystal Palace vs Arsenal in Canada?

Streaming Service: fuboTV

Broadcast Time (EST): 15:00

Where can you watch Crystal Palace vs Arsenal Highlights?

Channel: Sky Sports Football

Channel: BBC Match of the Day

Stream: Sky Football YouTube channel

H2H Results (Last Five Games)

Crystal Palace: 1 Win

1 Win Arsenal: 1 Win

1 Win Draws: 3 Draws

Current Form (Last Five Games)

Crystal Palace: LWDWW

LWDWW Arsenal: WWWWW

Crystal Palace team news

One decision in Patrick Vieira's first team selection of the season has been made for the Frenchman as both goalkeepers Jack Butland (hand) and summer signing Sam Johnstone (quad) are expected to be sidelined with injury, leaving Vicente Guaita between the posts.

The wily midfielder James McArthur pulled up with a hamstring problem towards the end of preseason while Michael Olise - no less tricky but more than a decade younger - is nursing a foot injury.

Crystal Palace predicted lineup vs Arsenal

Crystal Palace Starting 11: Guaita; Ward, Andersen, Guehi, Mitchell; Eze, Doucoure, Schlupp; Ayew, Edouard, Zaha

Bench: Whitworth, Richards, Clyne, Riedewald, Milivojevic, Mateta, Benteke

Arsenal team news vs Crystal Palace

Arsenal begin the new season with doubts lingering over four first-team players. The club's versatile new arrival Fabio Vieira has been able to remove the protective boot he wore during the club's preseason but is unlikely to make his competitive debut this weekend.

Fullbacks Takehiro Tomiyasu and Kieran Tierney both struggled for fitness during the final months of last season and have been unable to fully recover over the summer. Emile Smith Rowe is also a doubt with a groin injury.

Arsenal predicted lineup vs Crystal Palace

Arsenal Starting 11: Ramsdale; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko; Odegaard, Partey, Xhaka; Saka, Jesus, Martinelli

Bench: Turner, Holding, Cedric, Maitland-Niles, Elneny, Pepe, Nketiah

Crystal Palace vs Arsenal score prediction

A balmy Friday night away to another London club to open the season was the setting for Arsenal's ruinous curtain raiser against Brentford a year ago. While there may be some notable absentees, the Gunners have enjoyed a much more serene preseason this time around.

The same can't entirely be said for Palace who had their squad split in half for much of the summer with Vieira leading a tour to Singapore and Australia while his assistant Osian Roberts oversaw proceedings closer to home.

Any lack of cohesion these preparations may have prompted could be exploited by an Arsenal side that threaten to avoid imploding this August - perhaps.

Prediction: Crystal Palace 1-2 Arsenal

