Crystal Palace vs Arsenal Preview: Where to Watch, Live Stream, Kick Off Time & Team News

​Crystal Palace face Arsenal at Selhurst Park on Saturday as the Eagles look to return to winning ways against Mikel Arteta's buoyant Gunners.

Roy Hodgson's side failed to overcome Norwich and Southampton in recent weeks, only managing to win one of their previous six Premier League fixtures before being dumped out of the FA Cup by Derby County. Despite a recent dip in form, Crystal Palace remain well-positioned in ninth place, one point ahead of Saturday's visitors.

Arsenal, on the other hand, have enjoyed an upturn in performances and results since the arrival of Arteta. The Gunners recorded back-to-back wins for just the fourth time this season as they dismantled Manchester United before an inspired second-half performance against Leeds United earned them a place in round four of the FA Cup.

While Arsenal will aim to make up ground on the top four places, Crystal Palace will be eager to avoid defeat as they look to build on their impressive start to the 2019/20 Premier League season.

Here is 90min's preview for Saturday's clash.

Where to Watch

​When Is Kick Off? Saturday 11 January​ ​What Time Is Kick Off? ​12:30 (GMT) ​Where Is It Played? ​Selhurst Park ​TV Channel/Live Stream? ​BT Sport 1 HD ​Referee? Paul Tierney​

Team News