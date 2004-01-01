Dani Ceballos Poised for Arsenal Return After Real Madrid Agree Second Loan

Arsenal have reached a 'total agreement' with Real Madrid to keep Dani Ceballos on loan for the 2020/21 season.

The 24-year-old made the switch to the Emirates on loan last summer and impressed in parts, particularly following the arrival of Mikel Arteta as head coach. Ceballos made 37 appearances in all competitions for the Gunners during the 2019/20 campaign, grabbing two goals and two assists.

Most notably, the Spaniard played a crucial role in helping guide the Gunners to FA Cup glory. Arteta has made clear his desire to keep hold of Ceballos for another season, also insisting that the midfielder himself wants to stay at the Emirates next term.

Fabrizio Romano has now reported that the Gunners - after a number of attempts - have finally reached a total agreement with Real Madrid to keep the player for 2020/21. Romano further adds that Arteta was indeed pushing for Ceballos to stay put.

It is noted that the midfielder had attracted interest from a number of clubs from around Europe, with three sides from Italy and Spain even making offers to bring him in. However, Ceballos rejected each club as he was only interested in returning to north London for another campaign.

Real Betis were linked with the Real Madrid man recently, while Milan were also keen to steal in ahead of Arsenal and secure Ceballos' signature. However, both clubs' efforts have proven unsuccessful, with the player's return to the Gunners expected to be made official very shortly.

This will come as a major boost for Arteta as he looks to build on his side's promising displays towards the end of 2019/20. The Spaniard will now be keen to finalise a new contract for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. Romano further adds that an agreement has been reached between the Premier League club and the forward, with the contract expected to be signed 'soon'.