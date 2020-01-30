Dani Ceballos to Remain at Arsenal for Duration of Loan Despite Valencia Links

Dani Ceballos will remain on loan at Arsenal until the end of the season, despite talk of the deal potentially being cut short.

The Spaniard signed for the Gunners in the summer on a season-long deal from Real Madrid but has failed to make a lasting impact, with two assists against Burnley and a goal in the Europa League his only contributions so far.

Making just 11 Premier League appearances and missing a fair few more due to injury, he has not progressed as much as parent club Real would have liked him to.

Per AS, Ceballos is said to be determined to fight for a starting place as Arsenal continue their revival under Mikel Arteta. He played 21 minutes in the 2-1 FA Cup win against Bournemouth on Monday in what was his first appearance since Wolves' visit to the Emirates in November.

Despite his injury woes, the midfielder is still eager to make his mark on English football, even though there was significant interest from Valencia.

However, his hamstring injury had caused concern for the Spanish club, whose pursuit dwindled.

With the 2020 European Championship around the corner, Ceballos needs to impress Spain boss Luis Enrique. Having been named player of the tournament at 2017's European Under-21 Championship, he failed to convince Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane of his talent in the following two seasons despite making 34 appearances and scoring three goals last campaign.

His future at ​Real remains uncertain. Given the currently unsuccessful nature of his loan with ​Arsenal, coupled with the wide array of options Zidane has in central midfield, it's hard to see him featuring regularly any time soon.





Los Blancos recently leapfrogged ​Barcelona to reach the summit of the ​La Liga table and progressed to the quarter finals of the Copa del Rey, putting a poor start to the season firmly behind them.